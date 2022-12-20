Midwest BankCentre has donated a branch at 3207 Meramec Street to the non-profit group the Neighborhood Innovation Center. This marks the third branch that Midwest has donated to a local non-profit.
From Dutchtown, in the City of St. Louis, the Neighborhood Innovation Center (NIC-STL) is a startup social impact 501c(3) non-profit for fostering innovation in place-based neighborhood businesses. The organization collaborates with local, regional, and national partners in governments, non-profits, and private sector organizations.
Midwest closed the location in 2019 as it was very near another one of their branches and there was an overlap in services.
In May Midwest BankCentre donated its building at 3529 N. Broadway to Dream Builders 4Equity (DB4E), and will transform the site into its headquarters, a community resource hub, and collaboration space for the Hyde Park community.
Orvin T. Kimbrough, chair and CEO of Midwest BankCentre, said the transaction is part of “our mission.” “The donation strengthens our impact on helping local communities thrive through access to opportunity and capital. It also amplifies our dedication to shared prosperity in partnership with nonprofits doing great work in our region.”
DB4E was established in 2016, and offers workforce development courses and hands-on opportunities that teach trainees ages 16 to 24 about construction, personal finance, and real estate investing.
The bank also donated its Bevo branch to the Tower Grove Community Development Corp.
