State Sen. Barbara Anne Washington, D-Kansas City, cited why the state’s 102nd General Assembly in Jefferson City is historic during the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 11, 2023.
For the first time in its history, Missouri has five Black senators, she told an audience including fellow legislators. Joining Washington are Democratic Sens. Karla May, St. Louis; Angela Mosley, St. Louis County; Steven Roberts, St. Louis; and Brian Williams, St. Louis County.
“Each January, we set aside time to remember Dr. King’s commitment passion, wisdom, determination, and grace in his mission to empower the Black American community,” said state Rep. Marlene Terry, Caucus chair.
“We’re proud to honor his life and legacy once again ahead of the national holiday that recognizes his accomplishments for the people of this nation.”
The “Keeping the Dream” celebration featured a keynote address from Missouri Supreme Court Judge Robin Ransom, the first Black woman to serve on that bench.
Ransom shared her father’s story, which included his serving 30 years with the St. Louis Fire Department and watching white firefighters with less experience receive promotions to supervisory roles.
She said he shared his thoughts about the department with the family.
"He wanted us to understand why he stayed on the job. He never missed a day. He never called in sick. He never went to work late," Ransom said.
The event included performances by the Lincoln University Dance Troupe directed by Theressa Ferguson, and the Jewell and Converted gospel choir.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.