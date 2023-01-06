A child turning one year old is important for any parent, but it is especially gratifying for parents of African American children.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that Black babies are three times more likely to die before their first birthday than White babies, prompting many Black parents to view their baby’s inaugural anniversary year as a milestone.
Recently, about 30 mothers and their one-year-old children gathered at The Heights recreational center in Richmond Heights, Missouri to celebrate the first birthdays and fellowship.
Dubbed as The First Birthday group connection and themed “This IS my first rodeo,” the gathering was sponsored by Show Me Strong Families (SMSF) a St. Louis-based program administered through the Parents as Teachers National Center.
The National Center is headquartered in St. Louis and administers the nation’s most replicated home visiting, early childhood development, and parent education program through more than 1,000 affiliate partners around the U.S. and abroad.
“This First Birthday group connection is not only one of the cutest, but also one of the most meaningful groups we have,” said Ann Young, director of Partnership and Community Engagement at Parents as Teachers.
“It allows us to congratulate the families on their children turning one, and to demonstrate the importance of home visiting as a strategy to help them strengthen their bonds with their children.”
As part of its comprehensive package of services, SMSF works to lower the incidence of prematurity and maternal and infant morbidity and mortality by getting involved in the initial stages of Black women’s pregnancy.
“Our doulas are cross trained as parent educators who provide emotional, physical, and educational support to an expectant mother during pregnancy, labor, and in the weeks following the birth,” said Young.
