A community gathering held Tuesday evening at the Omega Center on Goodfellow Blvd. was accentuated with sobs, condolences, accusations, explanations, outrage and frustration.
A St. Charles resident stood to give his testimonial. After four words, his tears flowed.
“My son was killed…” Composing himself, he began again. “He lost his life because St. Charles police were pursuing someone with a $500 fine. My son was killed over $500!”
The presidents of the St. Louis City and St. Louis County NAACP, Adolphus Pruitt and John Bowman respectively, hosted the town hall meeting on police pursuits. Some have turned deadly, altering the lives of innocent people, many of whom just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Hoping to set sensical parameters for warranted and unwarranted police chases, NAACP chapters called in a federal mediator last year to facilitate discussions between the organization and city and county police departments.
The contentious issue in both the city and county has motivated activists and others to condemn pursuits and call for policy change. Negotiations between the NAACP and police started last year.
At least 10 people have been killed during pursuits in the last year and a half. Between April and May of 2022, seven innocent bystanders died as a result of high-speed vehicle police pursuits in the region.Several were bystanders or people in other vehicles killed by suspects chased by police.
Police officials have insisted that not all the crashes were the result of pursuits or spiked strips placed in streets to stop speeding getaway cars. That may be but NAACP officials are still hoping to set a higher threshold for pursuits, especially when officers give chase for petty or small offenses.
“We don’t want the community put at risk with low-level crimes,” Bowman said.
Several in the audience came to give testimony that would later be used by the NAACP, the city and county police departments and the Department of Justice (DOJ) who, Pruitt explained.
“We are here to talk through, what we think, will be a better way of addressing some of the police pursuits that we encounter,” Pruitt said.
“We just want to do it in a way that decreases the threat on innocent life…that’s what we’re working toward today.”
Although the city has been active in those conversations, only St. Louis County Police Chief Kenneth Gregory was present at the event.
Pruitt said he had no idea why the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department did not send a representative. The city received the same information about the meeting as the county.
Still, he insisted, the city’s absence wasn’t a sign of lack of progress. Perhaps, Pruitt intimated, it was because Tuesday’s meeting was specifically arranged to garner victim testimonies.
Police pursuits are “a necessary evil,” Chief Gregory told the crowd, before outlining the county’s procedures.
“We have a restrictive policy. We don’t chase cars for traffic violations or expired plates. The only cars we chase are those that we have a reasonable belief have committed a felony.”
Police, however, do chase stolen vehicles.
In May 2022, thieves driving a stolen Jeep Cherokee, hotly pursued by police, crashed into a minivan at Delmar Boulevard and Pendleton Avenue. Seven members of a family were in the minivan. Four died on the scene and a fifth victim-an 11-year-old girl-died three days later.
An audience member who said he’s lost several relatives to pursuits, including an infant nephew, took issue with the chief’s claim.
“It’s still a case of pursuing someone, so why continue to chase someone in a residential area where the public is put at risk?”
Another audience member also challenged Gregory with a statement about police intent.
“A lot of times it’s not because of felonies or suspected felonies,” the woman shouted. “It’s because of skin color and that’s got to stop.”
The crowd of about 30 was diverse. The St. Charles resident stressed that the issue of police pursuits is much broader than ‘Black and white.’
“It’s affecting our whole society,” the man said.
Crystal Crump, a city resident, is one of those impacted lives with a heartbreaking story. She described her 25-year-old son’s delight when he purchased his first car.
He was particularly proud, she said, that he’d managed to get his car registered and licensed. Her son was driving around with a few friends, she said, perhaps recklessly, when police pursued his speeding car. Her son was ejected from the vehicle and run over by another car. He died at the scene.
“It wasn’t a felony,” Crump declared through tears. “He was driving fast but his car was registered in his name. There really was no reason to pursue him in a manner where he had an accident and died.”
In 2022, Gregory said, there were 2,452 Failure to Yield (FTY) cases. Of that number, he added, 52 pursuits (about 2.1%), a small fraction, were the result of FTY’s which led to “legitimate, good pursuits.”
Also on the NAACP’s negotiation’s list are the matters of police training, updating pursuit policies, accountability when officers fail to follow policies and the implementation of new technologies like the GPS dart system used to track suspects in fleeing cars.
