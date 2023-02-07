The National African American Insurance Association – St. Louis Chapter will host its first “And Still I Rise: A Salute to Black Pioneers in Insurance and Investment” celebration on February 24, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63112.
“We are proud to be able to honor so many dynamic trailblazers and elevate their often-unknown stories of profound success and excellence,” said Tina Anderson, President of NAAIA-St. Louis Chapter.
Honorees for this year’s celebration include: Raina Thomas-Walton, R.T. Thomas Agency, Michael P. McMillan, Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Chris Hudlin, Hudlin Insurance Co., and Kathy Conley-Jones, The Conley Financial Group. Other pioneers to be honored to include Ron Browning, Smith-Blaylock Capital, Cathey Williamson, Williamson Financial Management Group, Harry Ratliff, Merrill Lynch, Larry D. Richardson, Benjamin Edwards and Company, Lorraine Buck, New York Life, David Boykin, One America, James Tatum, Melvin Jones, Elvetta Macon, State Farm – Agency owner, Rick Gary, Diversified Insurance Group, Sr. Managing Partner, John Reed, JRJ Services, LLC, Russell Gunn and John Hendrix, New York Life.
