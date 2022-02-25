Two years to the date of then-Presidential candidate Joe Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, administration officials have confirmed that U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit Judge Katanji Brown Jackson has been selected as the President’s nominee.
Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly canceled a scheduled trip today to attend a news conference for the historic announcement. Administration officials said the White House continues to monitor the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and that could dictate the timing of the announcement.
However, officials said the candidate of choice had been notified.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that there was no circumstance in which Biden would hold his announcement after February 28. It was widely speculated that the three finalists included Judge Brown Jackson, Leondra Kruger, the California Supreme Court justice, and J. Michelle Childs, the judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina.
Many said Judge Brown Jackson’s selection became clear after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit deviated from its typical procedure by issuing an opinion on Thursday, February 24. That broke with its usual schedule of Tuesday and Friday as release days, widening speculation that Judge Brown Jackson was the choice.
Congresswoman Cori Bush (D-Missouri), who sits on the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees, applauded Biden's nomination of the first Black woman to the United States Supreme Court, and stated that it was long overdue:
"In this court’s 233-year history, all but seven Supreme Court justices have been white ... With so much at stake – from voting rights and reproductive justice to immigration protections and our fundamental right to health care – millions more Americans will benefit from the moral clarity and distinctive jurisprudence of Judge Jackson."
Jackson was confirmed with bi-partisan support from the U.S. Senate to serve as federal judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.