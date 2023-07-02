“Without struggle there is no progress" - Fredrick Douglass
I was reminded of this quote by Fredrick Douglas when the United States Supreme Court issued its affirmative action opinion regarding college admissions. But what I was really struck by is how surprised and unprepared we were for this decision. And more to the point, how ill-prepared we are to deal with this moment in American history.
We have not evolved past our childlike naive belief that life without struggle is possible.
The existential reality of human existence has always been, and forever will be, about the struggle to survive. Whether we’ll admit it or not, in a lot of instances, life is a zero-sum game. When I move up to first, it means someone else has to drop to second, it’s not Little League, where everybody gets a trophy (a terrible disservice to children). Lions have never stopped hunting, gazelles haven’t stopped running. We’re still Black and this is still the United States of America. This struggle is our inheritance and we will bequeath it to our heirs.
Newton’s 3rd Law of Motion says for every action there’s an equal and opposite reaction. I think what is true for the physical universe is true in the political universe. Our forebears, after Emancipation, could not have seen the Jim Crow response to Reconstruction coming. 146 years later there is no justification for us to ever be surprised or unprepared for the worst of America when it comes to the well being and humanity of Black America.
With that in mind I’d recommend a just published book by Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Wesley Lowery, “American Whitelash: A Changing Nation and the Cost of Progress.” It's a contemporary look at America’s historical paradox, the symbiotic relationship between Black progress and White grievance.
Let’s look at who applies and who’s admitted to Harvard. The graduating class of 2027, this fall’s entering freshman class, had 56,937 applicants, 1942 were admitted, 3.4%. But here is a more revealing statistic, this year’s freshman class had 9,553 early applicants. Early applicants at all Ivy League and other elite universities are the crème de la crème, which is why they can apply early. Of those 9500 eligible early applicants, Harvard admitted 722, roughly
7%. Here’s the point, there is no empirically-based objective decision metric that can find the best 700 out of a qualified pool of 9000, let alone almost 57,000. In a system where every decision is arbitrary, capricious and inherently unfair, the real question is am I more disadvantaged than everybody else?
Speaking of advantages, there is a class of Harvard applicants that get an advantage others don’t, legacy students, children of faculty and staff, the dean’s interest list and recruited athletes. A 2019 study by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that 43% of the white students admitted to Harvard was from one of these four categories, the study labeled ALDCs. The study also found that 75% of the white students admitted from these categories wouldn’t have been admitted as white non-ALDCs. Harvard wasn’t sued about them.
If you really want to know where this hostility to affirmative action comes from, I would offer that it's rooted in mediocre white guys who are still mad about 1947. For the first half of the 20th century baseball was considered The American pastime, played by white men for the pleasure and enjoyment of white men. Black men, no matter how prodigious their skill, could not play Major League Baseball. That is until 1947, when the Brooklyn Dodgers signed Jackie Roosevelt Robinson, the next 30-40 years saw an explosion of the greatest players in the history of the game, Black, Hispanic and white.
But that explosion of greatness wasn’t without consequences. There were 25 men on a major league roster, after 1947 there were still 25 men on a major league team. This means all those great Black and Hispanic ball players came at the expense of mediocre white players. Elite white players where not affected, other than they were now competing against the best baseball players in the world, which validated their greatest. Stan Musial, Ted Williams, Mickey Mantle, Yogi Berra and Whitey Ford, Sandy Koufax and Don Drysdale, Carl Yastrzemski, Eddie Matthews, all Hall of Famersl. You get the picture, great white ball players were still great.
What diversity and inclusion meant for baseball in 1947 is the game got better because mediocre white players were no longer guaranteed a roster spot. I don’t think mediocre white white guys thought the game was better without them. What we need to understand is that mediocre white men are not in favor of competition for anything. They like to talk about it so they can pretend to be something they’re not, talented.
I have always been a supporter of affirmative action, because I believe mediocre Black guys should have the same opportunities to screw things up as mediocre white guys. Students for Fair Admissions v Harvard College isn’t about keeping Black students out, it’s about getting mediocre white students in.
