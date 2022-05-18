President Joe Biden visited Buffalo, New York on Tuesday and called white supremacy “a poison … and it’s been allowed to fester and grow right in front of our eyes.”
On Saturday, May 14, Payton Gendron, inspired by racial hatred and “replacement theory” ideologies, opened fire in a Buffalo grocery store, killing 10 people and wounding three. Seven of the murdered were Black.
“White supremacy cannot coexist with democracy,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson told MSNBC.
“We must deal with domestic terrorism. We must do so aggressively; we must do so decisively, so we won’t continue to repeat this same story over and over again.”
Marc Morial, National Urban League president, echoed similar thoughts as Johnson.
“We better understand this is a clear and present danger to American democracy," he told ABC News,
Morial also called on federal officials to create a hate crimes task force.
“I encouraged the president today to step up and call an emergency hate crimes and extremism summit at the White House. Bring all of the parties together,” he said.
“We have to take a powerful stand. It is a moral issue. It is an issue of paramount importance.”
Vice President Kamala Harris said “it is clear is that we are seeing an epidemic of hate across our country that has been evidenced by acts of violence and intolerance.
“Racially-motivated hate crimes or acts of violent extremism are harms against all of us, and we must do everything we can to ensure that our communities are safe from such acts.”
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul demanded that social media sites be more responsible for the racist content that is allowed to flow.
“This was, no other way to describe it than white supremacy, terrorism. It's racism. It's hatred. And it stops right here in Buffalo. This is the last stop you're going to have because we are coming after you,” she told media members.
Michael Edison Hayden, a senior investigative reporter at the Southern Poverty Law Center, shared a dire warning with ABC News.
"We've had too many wake-up calls at this point for me to feel confident that we're going to suddenly change the current path that we are on,” he said.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called out Fox News for constantly furthering the “great replacement theory,” writing that it has inspired a number of terrorist attacks.
The theory contends that there is a plot to diminish the influence white people in countries that traditionally have been controlled by white people. Non-white immigrants are brought into Western countries to hasten the effects of lower white birth rates. This permits the “replacement” of whites by other people.
In an open letter, that Schumer copied to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, he urged the Rupert Murdoch-owned network to consider the real and dangerous impact that repeating such rhetoric has made.
“In 2018, a white man who killed 11 worshipers in a Pittsburgh synagogue blamed Jews for allowing immigrant “invaders” into the United States. In 2019, a white man who expressed anger over “the Hispanic invasion of Texas” killed 23 people at an El Paso Walmart and later told the police he had sought to kill Mexicans. And just days ago in Buffalo, a white man killed 10 people in a supermarket on the city’s predominantly Black east side. In a manifesto posted online, the individual responsible for this heinous murder wrote that the shoppers there came from a culture that sought to “ethnically replace my own people.”
Gendron had written a 180-page manifesto in which he complained of the dwindling size of the White population and included his fears of ethnic and cultural replacement of White people.
He described himself as a fascist, a White supremacist, and an anti-Semite.
“While past violent white supremacist attacks seem to have factored into this heinous act, we must acknowledge that extremist rhetoric espoused by some media and political leaders on the right promoting theories that vilify or dehumanize segments of our society like ‘the great replacement theory’ is a factor too,” wrote U.S. House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson in a statement.
Had the gunman not been stopped, Buffalo police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told CNN he planned to kill even more people.
“There was evidence that was uncovered that he had plans, had he gotten out of here, to continue his rampage and continue shooting people. He’d even spoken about possibly going to another store,” Gramaglia said.
NNPA Newswire contributed to this report
