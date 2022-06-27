Angel "Cupcake" F. takes the "A" train to the 2022 NYC Pride March, the first in-person one in three years. People from all over the nation came to New York to celebrate Pride, march in support of human rights and protest the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade. Cupcake's mother says she and Cupcake like to support the relatives in their family who are LGBTQIA +. Stove Keane (left) admires Cupcake's outfit which includes flashing lights in her yellow tutu.
Cupcake celebrates Pride!
Angel "Cupcake" F. takes the "A" train to the 2022 NYC Pride March (LGTQIA +), the first in-person one in three years. People from all over the nation came to New York to celebrate Pride and march in support of human rights and also protest the U.S. Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade on Sunday, June 26, 2020. Cupcake's mother said, she and Cupcake like to support the relatives in their family that are LGBTQIA +. Stove Keane (left) admired Cupcake's outfit which included flashing lights in her yellow tutu.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Most Popular
Articles
- Cora Jakes Coleman’s estranged husband arrested, woman accused them of manipulation
- FDA moves to ban menthol cigarettes
- The Coronavirus Strikes Back!
- US Supreme Court obliterates Roe v. Wade - Abortion illegal in Missouri
- Lawsuit targets Missouri’s new voting restrictions
- Best is yet to come for disappointed Jayson Tatum
- Kansas City P.D. still flies with Jim Crow
- St. Louis rappers Jizzle Buckz, Luh Half indicted on fentanyl charges
- Art Holliday inducted into MO Broadcasters Hall of Fame
- Mellody Hobson invests ownership in Denver Broncos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.