Cupcake

Angel "Cupcake" F. waves her Pride flag on the New York subway as she heads to the 2022 NYC Pride March with her mother on Sun., June 26, 2022.  The passenger next to her, Stove Keane (left), was headed there too. 

 Dawn Suggs | St. Louis American
Angel "Cupcake" F. takes the "A" train to the 2022 NYC Pride March, the first in-person one in three years. People from all over the nation came to New York to celebrate Pride, march in support of human rights and protest the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.  Cupcake's mother says she and Cupcake like to support the relatives in their family who are LGBTQIA +. Stove Keane (left) admires Cupcake's outfit which includes flashing lights in her yellow tutu.
Cupcake celebrates Pride!
 
Angel "Cupcake" F. takes the "A" train to the 2022 NYC Pride March (LGTQIA +), the first in-person one in three years. People from all over the nation came to New York to celebrate Pride and march in support of human rights and also protest the U.S. Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade on Sunday, June 26, 2020. Cupcake's mother said, she and Cupcake like to support the relatives in their family that are LGBTQIA +. Stove Keane (left) admired Cupcake's outfit which included flashing lights in her yellow tutu.
 
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.