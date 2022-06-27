Cupcake celebrates Pride!

Angel "Cupcake" F. takes the "A" train to the 2022 NYC Pride March (LGTQIA +), the first in-person one in three years. People from all over the nation came to New York to celebrate Pride and march in support of human rights and also protest the U.S. Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade on Sunday, June 26, 2020. Cupcake's mother said, she and Cupcake like to support the relatives in their family that are LGBTQIA +. Stove Keane (left) admired Cupcake's outfit which included flashing lights in her yellow tutu.