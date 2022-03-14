Former U.S. President Barack Obama disclosed on Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” he wrote on his official Twitter and Facebook pages.
While he’s been diagnosed with the virus, he assures that his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, is okay as she has tested negative.
“Michelle and I are grateful to have been vaccinated and boosted,” Obama said in a Facebook post. “It’s a reminder that, even as cases go down, you should get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already to help prevent more serious symptoms and giving COVID to others.”
Obama had recently gone on a trip to Washington, DC, after having been in Hawaii most of the winter. A source close to him told CNN he tested positive in DC.
Sources: CNN, Facebook, Twitter
