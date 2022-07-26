Historian Henry Louis Gates Jr. announced this week that he will oversee the new Oxford Dictionary of African American English as editor-in-chief.
Gates, who serves as director of Harvard's Hutchins Center for African and African American Research, proposed the new dictionary as a joint venture of the Oxford University Press and the Hutchins Center after he was approached about the representation of African American English in existing Oxford dictionaries, the New York Times reports. The three-year research project is funded by grants from the Mellon and Wagner Foundations and aims to serve as a record of African American English, collecting definitions and histories of words. The first version is expected to publish in three years.
"The bottom line of the African American people, these are people who love language," Gates tweeted.
Though many words that were originally or predominantly used by Black Americans are now commonly found among the larger U.S. population — such as "woke" and "hip" — America has long looked down on Black English, associating it with poverty and crime due to racist stereotyping. Yet Black English remains a staple of American culture. A 2018 study found it had an outsized impact on Twitter, where three of five common "patterns of lexical innovation appear to be primarily associated with African American English." "It is almost never the case that African American English is recognized as even legitimate, much less 'good' or something to be lauded," linguist Tracey Weldon told the Times. "And yet it is the lexicon, it is the vocabulary that is the most imitated and celebrated — but not with the African American speech community being given credit for it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.