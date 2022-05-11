The firsts for Black women in America continued last week when Karine Jean-Pierre was named White House press secretary.
“This is a historic moment, and it’s not lost on me,” she said on May 5, 2022, when asked about her appointment during a White House press briefing.
“I understand how important it is for so many people out there, so many different communities, that I stand on their shoulders and I have been throughout my career.”
Several area Black women who have built outstanding careers and businesses in communications and marketing are hailing the news.
“Karine Jean-Pierre’s appointment is yet another example of hard work and determination paying off,” said Laurna Godwin, Vector Communications owner and president.
“It is disheartening that in 2022 she is the first. Nevertheless, it sends an important message to our youth that the sky is the limit,” and nothing can hold back talent.”
Pat Washington, Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis vice president of communications and special projects, served in a similar role in both St. Louis and St. Louis County government.
“For me, what immediately comes to mine is the awesome responsibility of managing the message and controlling the narrative, starting with who even gets called upon the press room,” Washington said.
“For every Black woman who has never felt heard or has been told she's too loud, too opinionated, too much, this is joy personified."
Washington also recognized “the obvious historic implications attached to Karin Jean Pierre’s appointment in terms of her being the first African-American woman and openly gay press secretary.”
Gail Holmes Taylor, Energizer brand manager, called the appointment “a big deal.”
Karine is making history, Black history, and my hope is that her light shines bright motivating and inspiring young Black and brown girls to keep growing for many generations to come,” said Taylor.
“She has tenure, she distinguished herself a long time ago during the Obama administration and I am confident in what she will deliver. A trifecta of inclusion and diversity that is being embodied, her recent accomplishments are helping to shape not only today but tomorrow.”
Shuntae Shields Ryan, Boys and Girls Clubs off Greater St. Louis marketing and communications vice president Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis, called Jean-Pierre’s selelction “another first and another win.”
“Not only for Black female communicators but African Americans in general. Every African American in the public spotlight, especially the White House, gives Black girls and boys, as well as those yet choosing their careers, something to aspire to be and much needed inspiration in a world where we don't hear enough positivity around Blacks,” she said.
President Biden said in a statement, “Karine not only brings the experience, talent, and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people.”
Outgoing Press Secretary Jen Psaki described Jean-Pierre as “passionate.”
“She is smart, and she has a moral core that makes her not just a great colleague but an amazing mom and human. Plus, she has a great sense of humor,” Psaki tweeted.
National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) President and CEO Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. said Jean-Pierre’s selection demonstrates that the Biden-Harris administration has held up its promise of a diverse staff.
“This is another historic step forward by the Biden-Harris administration in fulfilling their promise of equity and equality in the White House,” Chavis said in a statement.
