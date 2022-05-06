Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Mississippi), chair of the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol Hill insurrection, was adamant the Donald Trump Jr., should testify and he got his wish.
ABC News reported Wednesday that the former president’s oldest son had appeared before the committee on Tuesday for a voluntary interview.
Thompson and the committee did not comment, but he told reporters on April 29 there will be at least eight hearings during the month of June. Thompson did not confirm that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, an advisor to then President Trump would testify in front of the committee.
Thompson said other Trump relatives could be called to testify.
Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump Jr.'s fiancé, has also met with the committee twice, NBC News reported.
Sources said the second interview “was at times contentions and focused in part on the fundraising efforts around Trump's "Save America" rally on Jan. 6, 2021.”
Trump Jr.'s text messages from that are among those that former chief of staff Mark Meadows turned over to the committee, sources have said.
"He's got to condemn [the riot] ASAP," Trump Jr. told Meadows in a text message, according to Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the vice chair of the panel who quoted extensively from text messages sent to Meadows, among others.
"I'm pushing it hard," Meadows replied. "I agree."
"We need an Oval Office address," Trump Jr. said in a follow-up message. "He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand."
Members of Congress have been implicated in the planning of the attack with protest organizers connected to “stop the steal,” an organization falsely claiming that the 2020 election in which President Joe Biden won by 7 million votes over Trump, was “stolen.”
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is one of the members who will likely be called to testify. Others include Reps. Scott Perry (R-PA) and Jim Jordan (R-OH). Specific dates have not been determined but one date remains unchanged: The date of November 8, 2022.
As the midterm elections close in, Democrats are faced with the challenge of having to pursue and complete a complex investigation that Republicans are likely to immediately end if they take power in January 2023.
Republicans are confident the midterm elections will put the U.S. House in GOP hands. The U.S. Senate is 50-50 in terms of who supports each party including two Independents voting with the Democratic Party on key issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.