The leaked majority opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade and end federal laws protecting abortion could trigger a showdown on eliminating the U.S. Senate filibuster.
Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock said he’s going to “do everything” he can to “support reproductive rights.”
He’s one of many Senate Democrats who support eliminating the filibuster.
“No Senate procedure should get in the way of basic civil rights — voting rights, reproductive rights,” Warnock said.
Vermont Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders already has called for an end to the filibuster to ensure Senators could effectively stop abolishing Roe v. Wade.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced Tuesday there would be a vote soon on legislation to codify the right to abortion law.
“This is not an abstract exercise,” he said.
“We will vote to protect a women’s right to choose, and every American is going to see which side every senator stands.”
During a Wednesday White House press conference, President Joe Biden asked, “What are the next things that are going to be attacked?”
“Because this MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that's existed in American history, in recent American history,” he said.
“What happens if you have changes in the law saying that children who are LGBTQ can't be in classrooms with other children?” “Is that legit under the way the decision is written?”
“There is no greater invasion than when a government takes charge of our bodies — controlling the most private decision of all, the decision about when and if to have children.As mamas of color, such interference isn’t new, as our families and communities are denied the resources to raise our children safely. We will continue to fight for reproductive justice until the law respects our right to control our own bodies,” Mothering Justice Executive Director Danielle Atkinson said in a release.
Biden said his administration will be ready when any ruling is issued.
“If the court does overturn Roe, it will fall on our nation’s elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman’s right to choose,” he said.
“And it will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this November. At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice Senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe, which I will work to pass and sign into law.”
Meanwhile, Schumer proclaimed that the upcoming mid-term elections will have severe consequences “because the rights of a hundred million women are now on the ballot.”
“To help fight this court’s awful decision, I urge every American to make their voices heard this week and this year,” Schumer remarked.
“I urge Americans to call their members, to write their members, to email their members, to text their members, and most of all to cast their ballots.”
He concluded:
“Make no mistake: the blame for this decision falls squarely on Republican Senators and the Senate Republicans as a whole, who spent years pushing extremist judges, spent years confirming three far-right justices to the supreme court, but who claimed somehow this day would never come. But this day has come, and we will fight it all the way.”
While many Senate Republicans oppose abortion rights and would support the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, two expressed frustrations with the possibility.
Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who voted to confirm Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, but not Amy Coney Barrett, said in a statement: “If this leaked draft opinion is the final decision and this reporting is accurate, it would be completely inconsistent with what Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh said in their hearings and in our meetings in my office.”
Alaska GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who supported Gorsuch and Barrett, but not Kavanaugh, told reporters that certain justices voting to overturn precedent would erode her confidence in the court.
“If in fact this draft is where the Court ends up being, it has rocked my confidence in the court. That is because I think there were some representations made with regards to precedent and settled,” said Murkowski. “Comments were made to me and to others about Roe being settled and being precedent.”
NNPA Newswire and Missouri Independent contributed to this report
