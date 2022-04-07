At 1:17 p.m., Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson entered the history books, becoming the first Black woman elevated to the U.S. Supreme Court.
After arduous and volatile hearings last month, the Democratic-controlled Senate confirmed Jackson by a bi-partisan 53-47 vote.
“This is a remarkable moment for our country. Justice Jackson is one of the most qualified nominees for the high court in our history, with vast experience in federal courts, private practice, and especially notable as a federal public defender,” said St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, the first Black woman in St. Louis history to hold the position.
“Her confirmation sets an example for little Black girls that staying true to who you are and what you believe, even in the face of baseless lies and dishonesty, can lead you to achieve great and wonderful things.
“Being the first brings a harsh and unrelenting spotlight, but I know that Justice Jackson will be an outstanding addition to the court and a celebrated role model for generations.”
Spencer Overton, the president of the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies the confirmation marks “a special day for Black communities and for all Americans and marks the start of a new era for the judicial branch of the United States.
“We are celebrating this joyful moment with Judge Jackson and reflecting on the significant impact she will have on our nation over the next several decades.”
Vice President Kamala Harris announced the final vote, tapping the podium with her gavel which signaled the making of history.
All 50 Democrats in the U.S. Senate voted in favor of Jackson, while Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah, Susan Collins of Maine, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska were the only Republicans to cast ballots approving President Joe Biden’s nominee.
Though unquestionably supporting Jackson, D.C. Democratic Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton expressed a bittersweet reality.
“This is historic,” Norton proclaimed.
“[However], there’s still some emptiness for the District of Columbia. D.C., as with every other SCOTUS nominee in history, [had] no vote on confirmation even though D.C. and its residents are bound by the court’s rulings.”
Following four days of public testimony and a racially charged grilling of Jackson by Republicans that began on March 21, Senate Judiciary members deadlocked 11-11 on April 4 to move the nomination out of committee.
However, Jackson’s nomination moved forward based on Senate rules and a Democrat majority in the upper chamber.
On Thursday, members again engaged in a debate over confirmation, but Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer cut arguments off before the final vote.
Ironically, Republicans changed the rules for Supreme Court nominees in 2017 to confirm Justice Neil Gorsuch, a pick of former President Donald Trump. That move allowed for a similar majority to vote to limit debate.
“It will be a joyous day,” Schumer declared.
The White House said since Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement, President Biden had sought a candidate with “exceptional credentials, unimpeachable character, and unwavering dedication to the rule of law.”
“And the President sought an individual who is committed to equal justice under the law and who understands the profound impact that the Supreme Court’s decisions have on the lives of the American people,” a senior official stated.
“That is why the President nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson,” the official insisted.
Born in Washington, D.C., Jackson grew up in Miami, Florida.
According to the White House, during a 2017 lecture, Jackson traced her love of the law back to sitting next to her father in their apartment as he tackled his law school homework.
A speech and debate star, Jackson earned election as “mayor” of Palmetto Junior High and student body president of Miami Palmetto Senior High School.
“But like many Black women, Judge Jackson still faced naysayers,” senior White House officials wrote.
“When Judge Jackson told her high school guidance counselor, she wanted to attend Harvard, the guidance counselor warned that Judge Jackson should not set her sights so high.”
Jackson graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University, then attended Harvard Law School, where she graduated cum laude and was an editor of the Harvard Law Review.
In 2021, Jackson earned confirmation on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. She also served on the U.S. District Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, and President Barack Obama nominated Jackson as district court judge in 2012.
Jackson also served as vice-chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, clerked for Justice Breyer, and worked as a federal public defender. She’s the first former federal public defender to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.
“Ketanji Brown Jackson is an outstanding jurist and person,” the Fraternal Order of Police wrote. “Brilliant, fair, and a true and real person. She will be an immense credit to the court and our country.”
Supreme Court lawyer Neal Katyal said by all accounts, Jackson possesses the qualities essential in a Supreme Court justice.
Obama declared that Jackson “has a demonstrated record of excellence.”
“I believe, based upon her work as a trial judge when I served on the Court of Appeals, that she will adjudicate based on the facts and the law and not as a partisan,” Obama stated.
“It pains me to even bring it to the floor, but this notion that she is soft on crime. The law enforcement groups would not be endorsing her if they believed she was soft on crime,” he said.
And the notion that she's somehow, in the words of one Republican senator, quote, ‘her sentencing endangers children.’ It's painful because he said as much in front of her family, and I thought about that, how painful that must have been for her to hear those words. They're not true.”
While Durbin “there are things that could have been handled better” when Democrats were in the minority during confirmation hearings, he chastised some GOP members for going too far.
“To take one or two situations, each of them unique in their factual circumstances, and to generalize in terms of her position on an issue of that gravity is fundamentally unfair,” Durbin said.
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) went as far to say Brown Jackson might have defended Nazis during the post-World War II war crimes trials in Nuremberg, Germany. In 2020, Cotton called slavery “a necessary evil.”
The Anti-Defamation League called Cotton’s Nazi comments “absolutely shameful.”
“To use a Nazi analogy as some sort of twisted way to attack Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is reprehensible,” the group said in a release.
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said Cotton is “a joke,” adding that he seems offended by “a brilliant Black woman” serving on the Supreme Court.
If confirmed, she would be the first Black woman Supreme Court Justice, the first to have served as a public defender, and the first with significant criminal defense experience since the late Thurgood Marshall.
Jackson, 51, would be the second-youngest member of the Supreme Court and could serve for decades.
Jackson’s confirmation could be guaranteed after Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined fellow Republicans Susan Collins of Maine, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska in announcing they would vote to confirm the nominee.
On Twitter Tuesday, Romney called Jackson a “well-qualified jurist and a person of honor” who “more than meets the standard of excellence and integrity.”
“After multiple in-depth conversations with Judge Jackson and deliberative review of her record and recent hearings, I will support her historic nomination to be an Associate Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court,” Murkowski said in a statement.
She said her decision also “rests on my rejection of the corrosive politicization of the review process for Supreme Court nominees, which, on both sides of the aisle, is growing worse and more detached from reality by the year.”
On Monday, before Brown’s nomination was passed to the full Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “Let's be clear: Despite Republican opposition, Judge Jackson has enough votes to get confirmed to the Supreme Court on a bipartisan basis."
"The Senate is going to keep working until she is confirmed."
Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., president and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), said “It appears now that the U.S. Senate will do the right thing at the right time with the confirmation of Judge Jackson at a time in our nation where the racial divide has not been closed.”
“Having Judge Jackson on the Supreme Court will at least give Black Americans and other communities of color a strong voice for fairness and equal justice.”
A Yahoo News/YouGov poll released Monday showed 42% of respondents support Brown’s nomination, while 27% were opposed. Nearly one-third of Americans (31%) said they’re not sure whether they support or oppose Jackson.
