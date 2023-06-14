The Southeastern Rodeo Association Open Black Rodeo is coming back to St. Louis, MO. on Saturday, June 24, 2023. We want to thank all of you that came out to support us the last time we were there in 2018. And to the ones that were not able to attend that year, we want to invite you to come out this year. It will bigger and better. Cowboys and Cowgirls will be performing phenomenal feats of skill as they compete for over $11,000.00 in prize money, in categories such as bull riding, steer wrestling, bare back riding, calf roping, team roping and barrel racing.
There are even special performance categories for cowgirls, like steer undecorating and junior barrel racing for the kids. The Southeastern Rodeo Association Black Rodeo will be held at Chaifetz Arena, located at 1 South Compton Ave., St. Louis, MO. 63103. The rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30pm. You do not want to miss this year’s rodeo.
Tickets to the rodeo can be purchased at The Chaifetz Arena Box Office, online @ www.Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Box Office at 314-977-5000. For more info visit: www.serodeo.com
