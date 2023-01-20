Serving others is a part of Pastor Nicholas Grice’s life.
He says following in his grandmother’s footsteps and becoming a church musician put him on the path of community service.
“I didn’t really know about music. I would just play on the piano sometimes,” Grice said.
“I took a couple lessons and then my pastor asked me to play the organ. The next thing I know I became a musician, playing every Sunday.”
He became a pastor 21, and is currently co-pastor of Greater Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church. He also is a licensed funeral director.
Each Saturday, Grice and members of his congregation distribute food and clothing to those in need.
“That’s what we do for the community, it enhances what we’re trying to do as far as reaching and helping others,” he said.
Grice also supports his community as owner of The Jade Event Center, a location he describes as “a premier upscale event space.”
Located at 3411 North Lindbergh Blvd in St. Ann, the center celebrated its opening on Tuesday evening, Jan. 17, 2023. Its features include a 4K TV wall, LED lighting, smoke machines, and a fireplace.
Guests have the option of booking The Emerald Room or The Onyx Room for their event.
The Emerald Room holds up to 40 guests, with Its rate beginning at $100 an hour. This includes a setup of tables and chairs. There is a discount for professional custom decor with use of the room.
The Onyx Room is a formal space seating between 60 to 110 guests. The space is adorned with “contemporary and modern flair,” according to Grice. Rates for the room begin at $150 per hour Monday through Friday, including set up of tables and chairs. Professional catering is also available.
Occasions of all kinds are welcome at the center, and birthday celebrations can include a red- carpet entrance.
The Emerald Room is often used for weddings, and The Onyx Room is set for a reception. Next month, the center will introduce a wedding package valued at $5,500 including the event space, decor, and catering for up to 100 guests.
He provides for families planning remembrance repasts and celebration of life events with affordable rates to help in times of mourning.
“We’re in a great location and a great, safe neighborhood,” he said. “We love the fact we have been getting so much support from [other] Black-owned businesses.”
According to Census Bureau estimates in the 2021 Annual Business Survey (ABS) released in November 2022, which covers reference year 2020, approximately 1.15 million or 19.9% of employer businesses in 2020 were minority-owned.
St. Louis, Fayetteville, Georgia, and Albany, New York are the top metro areas for Black businesses, accounting for 10.8 percent, 7.8 percent and 6.8 percent of all Black-owned businesses in the U.S., respectively.
In addition, there were an estimated 140,918 Black- or African American-owned businesses with $141.1 billion in annual receipts, 1.3 million employees, and about $42.2 billion in annual payroll. About 27.5% or 38,819 of these businesses were in the health care and social assistance sector.
“The cultural impact is that you find less crime, greater synergy and all the good things that come when businesses are growing and giving back to their communities,” says Larry Ivory, president and CEO of the Illinois State Black Chamber of Commerce told Bankrate.com
“Unfortunately, there’s too many communities, especially Black communities, where everybody owns a business except Black people,” he adds. This, in turn, contributes to the widening of the existing disparities between white communities and communities of color.”
The Jade Center is open 2 to 6 p.m. daily. To schedule an event or for more information, call (314) 250-9701.
