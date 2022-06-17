Mayor Tishaura O. Jones appointed Nicolle Barton as the new Executive Director for the City of St. Louis' Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (C.J.C.C.). Barton will begin serving Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
"As we transform public safety and make our communities safer, we need leaders who lead with equity and fairness," asserted Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.
Barton previously served as Consent Decree Coordinator for the City of Ferguson, working closely with the United States Department of Justice and the Federal Monitoring Team on court and police reform.
"I wrote a curriculum and started the PEACE Program," Barton said. "It was the first in the County geared towards helping chronically unemployed offenders overcome barriers to employment."
She also served as the inaugural Executive Director for the St. Louis City Civilian Oversight Board.
"A Civilian Oversight Board had never existed before in our community," said Barton and explained, "I had an ordinance, a volunteer board, and me. I hired investigators and a legal secretary. We wrote policies and procedures about how we would do everything from intake to closure of complaints. We worked with internal affairs divisions to help change how they were doing work."
Barton said she will utilize her 16 years of experience in the Missouri Corrections Division of Probation and Parole in her new role.
"I saw so many talented, smart individuals who made mistakes and were trying to figure out their way in life," Barton said. "My father was a heroin addict. He was on drugs and in and out of prison my whole life. So I got upset watching the recidivism. It became my mission to figure out what I could do and what we could do as a community to help fix some of the problems we're dealing with."
Barton has a Master's Degree in Legal Studies from Webster University in St. Louis and a Bachelor's Degree in Administration of Justice.
"I am excited and honored to serve the citizens of St. Louis City," said Barton. "I am grateful to be part of this continued effort to reimagine public safety in our community and hope to be a model for other cities to follow."
"When I worked in probation and parole, there were five Black officers in the Ferguson Police Department," Barton said. "Now it's over 50%. The police department should look like the community. If the community is 60% Black, the police department should be 60% Black."
Established in 2019, the C.J.C.C. works for the fair administration of criminal and juvenile justice by increasing effective communication, collaboration and planning while improving the criminal and juvenile systems' operation through effective data collection, sharing and analysis, crosscutting the local criminal and public health systems.
