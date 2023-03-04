While founded in Wichita, Kansas, White Castles has become synonymous with St. Louis culture. The venerable fast-food restaurant chain is helping the community support Annie Malone Children and Family Services and the 113th May Day Parade through a “Round-up at the Register” campaign.
The historic parade is Sunday, May 21, 2023 in Downtown St. Louis and for a second consecutive year Nike, Inc. will sponsor the parade. In addition, the White Castles promotion will continue through April 30 at 10 locations throughout the metropolitan area.
The theme for this year's parade is “Connecting Physical Health to Mental Health” and NBA Star Ben McLemore will serve as Grand Marshal. Media sponsors for the 113th May Day Parade include KSDK 5 On Your Side, KTVI Fox 2, News 11, iHeartRadio St. Louis, and Audacy.
“The Annie Malone May Day Parade is a St. Louis tradition and the oldest African American parade in the nation. It is also the largest fundraiser for Annie Malone Children and Family Services which serves nearly 500 children and parents annually,” said Keisha Lee, Annie Malone CEO.
The not-for-profit organization’s program include crisis management, therapeutic education, community based programming, and youth substance abuse prevention and treatment.
“We are excited to partner with Annie Malone to provide much-needed funds to support disadvantaged children and families in our community,” said Darrin Cottin, White Castles regional director of restaurant operations.
In celebration of 314 Day (March14, 2023), Annie Malone will host an in-person parade sign-up event at its headquarters located at 2612 Annie Malone Dr. from noon to 5 p.m. Participants can receive a $50 discount on registration.
Interested sponsors and parade participants may also sign-up online at anniemalone.com or attend Sign-Up Saturdays throughout March and April from 10 a.m. to noon at Annie Malone.
