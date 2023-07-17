The Oasis Institute, founded in St. Louis in 1982, is recruiting senior adults for its 2023-24 Intergenerational Tutoring Program, which serves St. Louis area districts and surrounding communities,
The initiative pairs older adults with struggling readers in grades K-3. With the tutor’s assistance, students often improve reading comprehension, build confidence, and find enjoyment in learning.
Oasis hopes to recruit 500 local volunteers to help increase literacy throughout the region.
In 2022, nearly 59% of Missouri third graders were below proficient in reading. A 2021 study through the Department of Education showed that 88% of Black students in Missouri lack proficiency skills in reading. In Illinois, it’s 85%.
Volunteers meet with students to work one-on-one every week, following a six-step approach to literacy curriculum developed by educators. 97% of students tutored through Oasis improved their reading scores, and 95% of teachers reported improved confidence and self-esteem in their students.
“Our Oasis tutors can make a profound difference in the lives of children,” said Stephanie McCreary, Oasis national tutoring director.
“Tutors are helping students develop a joy for reading, while also providing invaluable mentorship, guidance, and friendship that not every child has access to in their daily life.”
No previous teaching experience is required for tutors. Initial and ongoing training is provided, as well as a wealth of online resources that tutors can access at any time to further their education. Volunteers are also trained in Social Emotional Learning techniques.
Tutors will be placed in their chosen school district following the start of the 2023-24 school year. Interested tutors can call (314) 995-9506. School districts can apply to participate in the program by calling (314) 862-2933 ext. 231. Forms to volunteer and for school district application at also at tutoring.oasisnet.org.
