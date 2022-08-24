It was instantly apparent to all that Pastor Melvin E. Moore, Sr. was a man who put his faith, his family, and his community first.
He learned by example from his parents Edward and Katherine Moore (nee Fleming), who welcomed Melvin as the fifth of seven children born to their union on May 5, 1941. in St. Louis.
The family relocated to Pacific, Missouri during his childhood. Melvin’s intellectual gifts were recognized early. Also apparent in his youth was his love for learning and teaching the gospel – and compelling others to live and operate within the will of God.
A 1960 graduate of Pacific High School and barber school, he pursued higher education at Webster University, Concordia Bible College, Covenant Christian College, and Eden Seminary.
On December 8, 1962, He married the love of his life, Carol Jeanette Moore. Out of their union came four beautiful children: Laurie, Carol, Nicole, and Melvin Jr.
Saved and filled with the Holy Ghost as a young man, Pastor Moore was a prolific Bible scholar, teacher, and fiery preacher. He became a licensed minister within the Church of God In Christ in May of 1965 and an ordained Elder in May of 1967 under the leadership of Bishop M H Norman and Senior Bishop O.T. Jones, Sr.
He was elevated to Pastor of Gospel Temple Church of God In Christ in April of 1970, where he served and was respected until his death. The Lord instructed Pastor Moore to make Gospel Temple a ministry of reconciliation.
The cornerstone of the church’s mission can be found in Roman 5:10:
“For if, while we were God’s enemies, we were reconciled to him through the death of his Son, how much more, having been reconciled, shall we be saved through his life!”
Pastor Moore faithfully served the Eastern Missouri 1st Jurisdiction in various leadership positions: State Sunday School Superintendent, Chairman of USAC and Chairman of the Board of Elders. In 1989 he was elevated to 1st Administrative Assistant to Bishop R.J. Ward. Pastor Moore served Bishop Ward until the Bishop passed away in September of 2018. Administrative Moore was given the honored distinction of being named 1st Administrative Assistant Emeritus under the leadership of Bishop William L. Harper.
His nearly six decades of work in the ministry enriched souls, but Pastor Moore – respectfully known as Reverend Moore – was an entrepreneur by profession. He owned two of the few African American businesses in Webster Groves. Moore’s Barbershop and Moore & Moore Construction Company served the community for two generations.
Reverend Moore was also a prominent and outspoken member of the Webster Groves/Rock Hill communities. His list of contributions to his beloved Webster Groves – and work to ensure that its Black community had a voice – is extensive. He will be remembered as a Civil Rights advocate, a member of the Webster Groves Board of Education, liaison for North Webster and the City of Webster Groves, a member of North Webster Black Coalition, a member of the Ministerial Alliance of Webster Groves, a member of the North Webster Improvement Association and an affiliate of the Webster Groves Rock Hill Ministries. These are just a few examples of his dedication to the community where he lived, worked, and served through ministry by way of Gospel Temple. He provided mentorship, work, resources, and guidance to countless young Black males in the Webster Groves and Rock Hill regions.
Reverend Moore went to be with the Lord on August 14, 2022. He was a faithful soldier in Christ’s army and a prominent leader in his community, but he will be remembered by his family as an awesome husband, committed father, brother, hilarious uncle, loving cousin, and dedicated friend.
Pastor Moore leaves to mourn and cherish his memory his loving wife of 59 years, Missionary Carol J. Moore; his children: Laurie (Jeremiah) Grimes, Carol (Kenneth) Goolsby, Katherine Nicole (Rick) Vaughn and Melvin Jr (Melva) Moore; seven Grandchildren: Lauren Marie, Kamaya Marie, Madison Elise, Thomas, Shala, Kayla, and Ruthie Goolsby of Houston Texas; two nephew-sons: Roy Jones Jr and Minister Daniel Yokley; a special niece-daughter: Mrs. Faye McKinley; three Godchildren: Elder Stephen Cooper Jr, Lady Belinda Lassiter and Angela Norman;
two beloved brothers: Pastor John (Emma) Moore, David Moore; one brother in law: Pete (Sandy) Hulsey; two sisters in law: JoAnn Moore and Judith Moore; his best friend and brother in the Gospel: Bishop Nathaniel Johnson; his beloved Gospel Temple Church family, a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends as well as the entire Webster Groves and Rock Hill communities.
Rev, Moore’s parents, siblings and siblings-in-love Edward and Katherine Moore, James Moore, Mary and Roy Hinkle Sr, Harriet Moore, Allen and Margaret Hinkle and Joseph Moore, all preceded him in death.
A wake for Pastor Moore will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at Gospel Temple COGIC, 113 Thornton Avenue, Webster Groves, Missouri, 63119.
A viewing will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Kennerly Temple COGIC, 4307 Kennerly Avenue, St. Louis, 63113.
Internment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, 10305 Big Bend Boulevard, Kirkwood, Missouri, 63122.
The family of Pastor Melvin E. Moore Sr. wishes to express our sincerest gratitude and appreciation for all the flowers, cards, food, and sympathetic expressions of love. “Your prayers and presence have been much comfort during our time of bereavement. Thank you for extending your loving kindness. May God bless you richly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.