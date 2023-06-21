James Valentino Longley, Jr. was born February 14, 1923 in Little Rock Arkansas. He was one of two children born to James Longley, Sr. and Alice Mitchell Longley. The family moved to East St. Louis, Illinois when James was an infant and then to St. Louis, Missouri where his sister Earnestine was born.
A product of the St. Louis Public Schools, James graduated from Vashon High School and attended Lincoln University until his induction into the United States Navy, where he served from 1943 to 1945. He worked for the United States Post Office before forming J. Longley Painting Company. James had many faithful customers and served generations of families. In his retirement, he continued to keep clients happy by managing his team of employees.
James married his high school sweetheart Delores Hutt in March 31, 1945. Delores, a teacher, who earned a Ph.d. in Education from St. Louis University, described her husband before her own passing as “a loyal, loving husband on whom I relied completely through the years.” To their union two children were born — Ronald Eric Longley and Karen Denise Longley (Gordy).
Raised in Centennial Christian Church, James served on the Deacon Board. In 1955, he became a charter founding member of the Oaks Social Club and is the last surviving charter member. He was also a member of the Royal Vagabond Club.
During his retirement, James taught himself the art of stock trading and became quite successful in his newfound passion. He also enjoyed maintaining and managing several properties he acquired throughout the years.
James and his wife Delores shared a passion for interior design and travel. They traveled frequently to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, throughout Europe and went on several Caribbean cruises.
Graced with an abundance of love from family and friends, they remember James as a gentle generous spirit, full of integrity and possessing many skills and professional talents. Delores regarded him as a perfect role model as a father and a man. He will be deeply missed and forever treasured by everyone who got to know him.
James was blessed to live a vibrant, vigorous and healthy life for 100 years. The family deeply thanks his caregiving team for extraordinary care, considering him family and showering him with love. After a brief bout with pneumonia, James passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 18, 2023, (Father’s Day) surrounded by family.
Family was his greatest love to whom he was deeply committed. James leaves to cherish his memory: children Ronald (daughter-in-law Carla) and Karen (son-in-law Kerry); sister-in-law, Jean; grandchildren, Rahny, Ronson and Juliet; dearest friend for over 88 years, Joe Kendall; nephew, Charles Davidson; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life will be held: Friday, June 23, 2023; Visitation: 11AM; Service: 12PM at Austin A. Layne Mortuary Renaissance Chapel, 7302 West Florissant, St. Louis, MO.
