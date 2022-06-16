Alderman Irving C. Clay Jr.

Alderman Irving C. Clay Jr. passed this May 20, 2022.   Mr.  Clay served the citizens of St. Louis City in a variety of positions.

He was the first African-American Recreation Commissioner for the City of St. Louis.  As Alderman of the twenty-sixth ward, he provided services and jobs for the community by having a new City Psychiatric Center built.  Several new, moderately priced, single family housing  subdivisions were constructed during his tenure as alderman along with contributing funds for the People's Health Centers.  He collaborated with fellow Alderpersons to have a much needed Walgreens built at the corners of Page and Union Avenues.

The St. Louis Community leader now passes the torch to future generations.

