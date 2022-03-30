In Loving Memory
of
Alta Christine Rivers
Alta Christine Rivers was born March 19, 1930 in St. Louis, Mo. She attended L’Ouveture Elementary and graduated from Vashon High School.
She was a graduate of Homer G. Phillips School of Nursing and was the first African American Registered Nurse on the eighth floor of the Maternity Division at Barnes Hospital.
She furthered her education and received her BSN. Alta turned 92 on March 19, 2022 and passed on March 20, 2022. She lived her last days with her daughters
Karen (Lemont) Livingston and Kathy Rivers, grandchildren Lemont (Verna) Livingston, LaChelle Livingston, and great-grandchildren Phillip and Baby Lemont.
