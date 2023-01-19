Anne Jane Thames was born November 16, 1925, in Johns, Alabama, to the union of the late Rev. Robert B. James and Mary Bland Charley. She was united in Holy Matrimony to Harold Thames and through their union they were blessed with two children Sheryl and Michael.
A graduate of Alabama State University, St. Mary’s Infirmary School of Nursing and SIU Edwardsville. She worked as a nurse at Malcom Bliss Hospital and, later in her career, as the Director of Nursing at St. Louis State Hospital.
On Thursday, January 5, 2023, Anne departed this life in peace.
Visitation: Schrader Funeral Home, January 20, 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass: Christ Prince of Peace Church, Manchester, MO., January 21, at 10:00 AM. For more information see Schrader.com.
