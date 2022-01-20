January 22, 1935 - December 8, 2001
QUEEN, MOTHER, GRANDMOTHER, GREAT GRANDMOTHER, AUNT, COUSIN, FRIEND.
It’s been a little over twenty years since you left us; it feels like yesterday!! You left an everlasting, endearing impact of love, kindness and compassion. Everything you taught us, including to stand-up for ourselves and to think for ourselves has been an immense blessing. Your pride in us and continuous encouragement propelled us to succeed in our lives. Your beautiful smile and pleasant disposition are sorely missed. We thank God we were one of yours!!
We love and miss you,
Jill Estelle Ransom
Anthony Charles Smith
Gilda Heather Smith
James Darryl Smith
Tonya Renee Smith
Kellie Eileen Smith
