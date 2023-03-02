David Robert Herron, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, February 21, surrounded by family. He was 83 years old. He was a graduate of Hadley Technical High School and a USAF Veteran. He was employed at McDonnell Douglas, IBM and Storage Technology across his career. He leaves daughter Hilary Ferguson (Chavis II), son David Jr. (Christie), grandchildren Chavis III, Camryn, Janessa and Christian, many family and friends.
Services will be held at St. Alphonsus Rock, March 6, 10am. Donations can be made to 100 Black Men of Metropolitan St. Louis “Four For The Future” Programs (100blackmenstl.com)
