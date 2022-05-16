Donald was the second son of Lester Lee Thompson and Emma (Scales) Thompson born July 22, 1940. Baptized at Antioch Baptist Church, Donald was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri and graduated from Soldan High School. He attended Lincoln University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Education. And in 1964, he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. During his 20-year career as a commissioned Officer, he achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and earned numerous honors and medals including the Bronze Star and Meritorious Service Medal. He also continued his education, by earning a Master’s Degree in Sociology from Jackson State University.
Donald had a heart to serve the African American community. In the spring of 1961, he pledged ETA Sigma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity at Lincoln University. He actively counseled youth in the advantages of earning a college degree and served as President of the Black American Cultural Association (BACA), a neighborhood group of homeowners in Hercules, California who raised money and awarded college scholarships to local teens. He lived life to the fullest and enjoyed double deck Pinochle and Bid Whist. He was well travelled and loved taking Jazz Cruises to the Caribbean and Europe. Donald was called home on Thursday, March 17, 2022 and will be dearly missed.
Donald leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Hattie; their two children Kevin Thompson and Renee Cleveland, (Patrick); five grandchildren Brianna, Tristan, Ethan, Miles and Aaron; and niece Lisa Thompson-Ross (Anthony)
