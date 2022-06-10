Dr. Gregory Scott Sr 2

Dr. Gregory Scott Sr., 81, passed away on May 12, 2022 in Dover, DE. He was born July 2, 1940 in Kansas City, Missouri to the late Rev. W.A. Scott Sr. and Dorothea Frey Scott.  He graduated from Sumner High School in 1958. He was an educator, published author and spiritual leader. He will be missed by his wife, family and friends. A memorial service will be held June 18, 2022 in Camden- Wyoming, DE.

