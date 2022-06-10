Dr. Gregory Scott Sr., 81, passed away on May 12, 2022 in Dover, DE. He was born July 2, 1940 in Kansas City, Missouri to the late Rev. W.A. Scott Sr. and Dorothea Frey Scott. He graduated from Sumner High School in 1958. He was an educator, published author and spiritual leader. He will be missed by his wife, family and friends. A memorial service will be held June 18, 2022 in Camden- Wyoming, DE.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Most Popular
Articles
- Cora Jakes Coleman’s estranged husband arrested, woman accused them of manipulation
- Suspect in murder-for-hire case of Sweetie Pies owner's grandson pleads guilty
- Nash Way well-deserved tribute for Dr. Homer Nash, family
- Reed resigns in disgrace following indictment
- Anthony Weaver indicted in kickback scheme
- Metro Boomin's mother fatally shot in murder-suicide
- Lack of gun licensing impacts Missouri
- Boyd resigns!
- Reed is out!
- Lewis Reed, Jeffrey Boyd, John Collins-Muhammad indicted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.