Celebrating the Life of Elton Lee Parks
Elton Lee Parks was born May 12, 1930 to Willie Jasper Parks & Lucille Franklin in Rossville TN. Educated in the Memphis City Schools, he & his mother owned & operated a dry-cleaning business. Elton dated Essie Mae Johnson & blessed with 2 children Elton King Parks & Nina Ruth Teil-Ellis. Elton moved to St. Louis MO, married Acey Laverne White & blessed with 3 children, Paulette Parks-Hilton, Steven Parks, & Cheryl Parks-Walker. Elton worked as a Deputy Sheriff for the City of St. Louis, managed & operated several parking lots, a landlord & original owner of the Waldorf Lounge, member of the NAACP, invested in Black Owned businesses, ran for State Rep, served as a Mason. He received Christ at age 8. Preceded in death by his parents, 1 son, 1 daughter, 1 grandson & sister. He leaves to honor & cherish his memory, 3 children, 22 grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
