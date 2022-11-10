Life Reflections - His Greatest Ventures of Faith
Essel Emmanuel Johnson, Jr.
Early Life
Essel Emmanuel Johnson, Jr. was born in Kinloch, Missouri, on April 5, 1931, on Easter Sunday. He was the first of 16 children born to the late Essel Johnson, Sr., and Susie Johnson. In his early years, Essel was predominately raised by his beloved grandmother, Elizabeth “Lizzie” Johnson (a native of Ireland), who called him “June Bug.” His siblings would later bestow on him a new nickname, “Dunna”, by which he is affectionately known on both sides of the family until this day.
Life Begins with the Love of His Life
Essel was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1951, where he served with the 5th Heavy Tank Division, and was stationed for two years at Fort Leonard Wood during the time of the Korean War. But most importantly to him, 1951 was the year he proposed to his high school sweetheart, Mable Catherine Wilson. The two were united in Holy Matrimony on her birthday the following year, November 21, 1952. According to Essel’s Memoir, this is where “My Greatest Ventures of Faith” began.
A Life of Holiness Begins
In 1953, Essel gave his life to the Lord and received the baptism of the Holy Ghost under the hand of his Pastor, M. H. Norman, Kinloch COGIC, and former Presiding Bishop of Eastern Missouri First Jurisdiction (EMFJ). He served Bishop Norman faithfully as his personal driver and pinch hitter to preach when called upon. That same year, Essel was called to the ministry and was baptized along with Mable on the banks of the Mississippi River, while Bishop Charles Harrison Mason, our COGIC Founder, stood from the bed of a pick-up truck, preaching and singing, along with many of the Saints waiting to be baptized. Essel became a Sunday School superintendent, district evangelist, and a member of the State Evangelist Board in EMFJ. The Lord anointed his ministry so much that he became known as, “Kinloch Johnson”. He evangelized for over 15 years throughout Missouri and Illinois as his gifts made room for him, most known for preaching a message titled “Blow, Wind Blow.” After establishing and leading Monument of Faith as an independent church, he returned to EMFJ in 1996 at the invitation of his brother in ministry, Bishop R.J. Ward and served as Superintendent of the Frank J. Hayden District from 1996 to 2012.
The Lord also anointed him with the gift of writing and singing spiritual songs, such as: “It Acts Just Like This” and “Everybody Say, Amen.” His favorite hymn he was asked to sing was, "How Great Thou Art." In 1974, he visited the Holy Land, where he was selected to preach and sang at the Sea of Galilee. While there, the Lord gave him another song taken from 1 Thessalonians 5:18, “In Everything Give Thanks, for this is the Will of God.” In 1972, Essel left the Kinloch COGIC, not of his own will, but to his advantage, because God had a plan in mind! He was blessed to find a building on Riverview Boulevard, remodeled it, and called it “Little Monument”. But one day, while on a family vacation, Essel excitedly awakened to tell his wife what God revealed to him. Cutting their vacation short, they returned home the next morning, to find the church he saw in the vision. After two years of searching, he was led to Janet Avenue in Jennings, Missouri, where he saw the beautiful stone church in the dream! He was blessed to obtain the church, pay it off in seven years, and for a total of 50 years, maintained his position as Pastor and Shepherd over his little flock at Monument of Faith until the Lord called him home. He had a sign printed and hung on the side of the church that reflects him perfectly: “THEY SAID IT COULDN’T BE DONE, BUT GOD SAID IT COULD AND I BELIEVE GOD.”
Eternal Life in Christ Has Only Just Begun
Essel departed this life in the comfort of his home on October 29, 2022. He was preceded in death by his grandmother (Lizzie), father (Essel), mother (Susie), brothers (Robert and Haywood), and sister, (Clara Jean). He leaves to cherish his memory and legacy, the love of his life, 23 days short of their 70th wedding anniversary, Mable "Sugarbush" Catherine Johnson; daughters, Cynthia D. Williams, (Vellie) and Bethany “Baby Beth” Johnson-Javois (Laurent); three sons, Michael (Irene), Steve (Hattie) and Paul (Nina) Johnson. Five grandchildren; LaKeisha "Kipp" Johnson, Cynthia “Dani” Adams (Andre), Andre (Andrea), Essel and Erica Johnson; five great-granddaughters (Azanae, Kyree, Ashleigh "Rubberduck", Arabella, and Jayla; two great-grandsons Jordan & Jaylen; and one great-great-granddaughter Layah; his beloved brothers (Andrew and Howard,); sisters; (Virginia "Sister", Marjorie, Estelle, Carolyn, Gwen, Annice); a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends, and his beloved Monument of Faith Church family.
