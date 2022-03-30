Celebrating His Life’s Journey
Garrett H. Spight
December 9, 1947 – March 20, 2022
Gary was truly one of a kind, an entrepreneur “Spight’s Cleaning Service”, serving St. louis business, churches, and homeowners, worked on car’s, an advit billiard player, seamster and like his mother a jack of many trades. The many layers of Gary prepared and carried him through his life’s Journey, RIP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.