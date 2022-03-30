Geraldine Tapp entered into Rest on Friday, March 11, 2022.
She is survived by her sister, Gladys Mansfield.
Geraldine spent her career with the St Louis Board of Education.
Services entrusted to Austin Layne Mortuary: The visitation will be Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., at St. Elizabeth, Mother of John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4330 Shreve Ave, St. Louis, MO 63115. The funeral mass will immediately follow at 10:00 a.m. with interment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Elizabeth, Mother of John the Baptist Catholic Church will be appreciated.
