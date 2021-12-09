Helen J. Hall

Hall, Helen J. 81, wife of retired Lieutenant Colonel Calzona Hall of the St. Louis Police Department, entered eternal life with the Lord on Sunday, November 28, 2021. Helen was born to Bessie Mae Hooper Green and Jeff Green on May 25, 1940, in Mound Bayou, MS. She and Calzona recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. She worked for the Boeing Company for 30 years. After retirement, she enjoyed the sunshine and supportive care of her husband and daughter, Sandra, in Fort Myers, FL. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Calzona; three daughters, Veronica Schultz (Kevin) of Columbia, MO, Monica Hall of Washington, DC and Sandra Hall-Glenn of Fort Meyers, FL; one son, Calzona Hall, Jr of Fort Meyers, FL; two grandchildren, Brent Reeves II of Columbia, MO, and Lauren Reeves (Michael) of St. Louis, MO.

