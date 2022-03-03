Leon Beatty June 24, 1946 – February 20, 2022
Leon Beatty passed away on February 20, 2022. Leon was born in Memphis, TN. Beloved husband of Virginia Beatty, father of Sherrone Beatty Wells, Sharon Beatty and Shanika Beatty. Leon was an extreme entrepreneur, Realtor/Developer, and Property Owner. Leon was civic minded, serving 20 years volunteering as an Area Commander with Operation Brightside and mentored young boys. A member of the Freewheelers Motorcycle Club. Leon became an avid golfer very young. He was a member of the Pin High Golf Club until his illness. Celebration of Life 3/3/2022.
