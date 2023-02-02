Linda Dell Frazier-Ford was born in St. Louis, Missouri November 28, 1956, to the late Leon Frazier Jr. and Queen Esther Frazier. Linda was the second child of seven.
Linda attended St. Engelbert’s Catholic Church and grade school and graduated from Northwest High School in 1975. She attend SUI University of Edwardsville and graduated from Harris University with a degree in business and accounting.
Linda married to Keron Ford in 1984 and they share a son Keron Ford Jr.
She attended Fresh Start Bible Church were she volunteered as treasurer.
Linda also volunteered as treasurer and event planner for the St. Louis Urban League and was awarded the National Mollie Moon Volunteer Service Award on July 22, 2022.
Linda was an accountant with the United States Department of Agriculture for over 38 years. She also owned and operated a successful nail salon with friend LaDonna for many years.
Linda departed this life on January 2, 2023.
