Lindell Baker Jr. was born February 16, 1988 to Felicia Claudette Harris and Lindell Baker Sr. Lindell graduated from McCluer North High School in 2006, where he played on the tennis team. He was also a member of the St. Louis Kappa League, where he held various offices and received many awards. After graduation he attended Alabama A & M University.
Lindell accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church in Florissant, Missouri. Lindell was a true servant and had a generous heart of gold; always willing to help others and go the extra mile. Lindell was a Licensed Optician employed as a manager, and part of The Chamber of Commerce in Bolingbrook, Illinois, while living in Chicago. Lindell also loved to fix and repair things. He worked towards perfection as did his Papa Frank C. Harris, who preceded him in death. He loved tinkering and was a master of gadgets.
At age 34, Lindell transitioned on June 2, 2022, far too soon, at his home in Florissant, Missouri. He was a very loving son, grandson, nephew and cousin.
Lindell was a dedicated friend to many. His mother was his best friend and heart. To say that Lindell will be missed is an understatement. All who knew and loved him, have great memories and stories to tell. He was the heart of his family as his family was his heart. He loved his dog Max, along with cars, cooking and traveling.
Lindell was preceded in death by his father, Lindell Baker Sr. and his grandfather, Frank C. Harris. He will forever be remembered sadly and immensely missed by his loving mother, Felicia C. Harris; grandmother, Mary L. Harris; his aunt, Brenda M. Harris; and his uncle, Herman L. (Linda) Harris, who was his role model. He is also survived by a sister, Sonata (Baker) Hagens; his inseparable cousin, Sarrita L.M. Harris; and dearest cousins Alexis Furlough (Palm Bay, Florida); and Ashley Burns (Ocean Springs, Mississippi). Also left to mourn is a cherished host of great-aunts, uncles, cousins, and innumerable friends, who are left with love and shared memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.