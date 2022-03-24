Lois Reynolds was born on December 4, 1929, in St. Louis, Missouri. She was the third of ten children born to the union of Ophelia Hearn and Bosie Reynolds. She attended Vashon High School and graduated from Stowe Teachers College with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. Lois and Herman Brown were united in holy matrimony on December 20th, 1950. Two children, Debra and Edwin were born to their union.
From 1963 to 1995, Lois taught first grade at Ashland Elementary in the St. Louis Public School District. From age four until 1999, she was a member of the Gospel Feast Pentecostal Church, which was founded by her grandfather Alder Hearn.
Lois loved nothing more than to be with her family. She doted on her son, daughter and her two granddaughters. She loved spending time with her brothers and sisters. Lois loved family so much that she and Suzy organized the first Hearn-Guydon Family Reunion in St. Louis in 1982, a tradition that continues to this day. Her bright smile will be missed at family gatherings. Lois was an excellent cook who loved to entertain. Her granddaughters remember her fondly. Lois was called home on Sunday, February 27th, 2022, and will be dearly missed.
Lois is survived by her brother Walter and sister Norma Jean; her loving son and daughter-in-law, Edwin; her son-in-law Vincent and her granddaughters Adia and Angela. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman; daughter Debra; brothers John, James, Charles, Theodore, Thomas and Leonard.
