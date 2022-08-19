SUNRISE: March 23, 1932 SUNSET: July 28, 2022
Louise Latisha (Gray) Dunn was born in Marion Arkansas to the union of Edward and Roxie Gray. Louise, the youngest of 14 children, graduated from Vashon High School. She confessed her faith in Jesus Christ at an early age and was an active member of Grow To Go Christian Center.
Louise was united in Holy Matrimony on April 13, 1952, to Alphonso Dunn. Regina and Derek Dunn were born to this union. Louise was a pioneer in fashion and instrumental in bringing “Louise Dunn Modeling & Charm School” (1960), the first of its kind in St. Louis for Women of Color, founded a Charm School, and taught modeling. Additionally, Flora Roberts cosmetics were introduced by Louise to Famous Barr (Macys) and Sticks Baer & Fuller (Dilllards) in the 1970's. She was a dedicated member of The Younger Set, Inc., National Drifters, Inc., the St. Louis Chapter for over 50 years! Louise and Al shared a passion for Gourmet Cooking & Event Planning for the best in St. Louis. Louise was vital in her husband’s life, Alphonso Dunn, an educator, long time member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, and The Royal Vagabonds. Louise loved to travel and entertain.
Louise departed this life peacefully surrounded by love and family. To cherish her memories are: her children, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Great-Great Grandchildren, and beloved Step Grandchildren.
WE APPRECIATE YOUR EXPRESSIONS OF LOVE & CONDELENCES
