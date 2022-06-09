Topps, Naomi T 83, St Louis, MO, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2022. She attended Rosati-Kain High School Class of ‘57. She was well known as an excellent Seamstress. Specializing in Wedding Gowns, Prom Dresses, and High End Alterations. If you’ve had the experience of working with Naomi Topps, and would like to share a story, please send it to adtopps@att.net.
She is survived by her 5 children, Shawn(Cheryl), Monet, Greta, Andrea, and Scot, and her 5 grandchildren Armad, Alanna, Jordan, Gabrielle, and Grace. Private Burial Jefferson Barracks, June 6. To honor her legacy, a scholarship in her name is established at Rosati Kain High School. Donations are greatly appreciated. https://rosatikain.givingfuel.com/annual-fund
