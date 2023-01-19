Renita Lynn Benson-Jefferson was a graduate of Northwest High. She received her doctorate degree in cosmetology from LaPetite Beauty College.
Renita became an entrepreneur at the early age of 23 when she opened Renita's Hair Design Salon. Afro World Hair Company's exclusive clothing line for women was the creative inspiration of Renita. Renita received many hair stylist professional awards and was featured in Ebony and Essence Magazines.
Services: New Spring Church Friday, January 20, 2023 4:00 pm.
