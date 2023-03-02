Robert was born on March 2, 1943 on Dockery Plantation in Sunflower County, Mississippi. He was the eldest child of Robert Simmons Sr. (deceased) and Lillian Martin. He excelled early on as a hard worker and as an athlete, attending Ruleville Central High School. At Ruleville he played baseball, where he earned the nickname "Beat Out" He attended Coahoma Community Junior College and graduated from Mississippi Valley State with a Bachelors of Science in Health and Physical Education. During college he spent his summers working at Granite City Steel.
Robert was drafted into the United States Army in 1968, and served his country during the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged, he continued to serve in the U.S. Army Reserves until September 1996. He moved to St. Louis in 1970 and taught for over 20 years in St. Louis Public Schools, Maplewood and the Wellston School Districts.
Robert is survived by his son, Montague (Kellie); his mother, Lillian Martin (d. Oct 21, 2022) ; and his siblings: John (Teresa), Angelnetta, Roscoe, Claudia, and Vernon Kilbert. Aunts Mary Pipes & Tommy Lee Norman, and Uncle Bobby Martin His father Robert Sr. and sister Cinderella preceded him in death. He leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
