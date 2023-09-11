Arrangements and Service at Wade Funeral Home - 4828 Natural Bridge, St. Louis MO
Viewing - 9 am - 10:55 am, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023
Service - 11 am - 12:15 pm, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023
Burial - Jefferson Barracks Cemetery - 1:15pm
Repast - Billions Entertainment Center, 4519 Olive, St. Louis, MO 63108
In lieu of gifts or flowers, please donate to the local YWCA
