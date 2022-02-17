Hall-Glenn, Sandra A. 57, entered into eternal life with the Lord on Saturday, February 5, 2022. Sandra was born to Helen J. Green Hall and Calzona J. Hall on November 15,1964, in St. Louis, MO. She attended St. Engelbert Catholic Grade School and Rosati Kain High School. She attained undergraduate and graduate (MBA) degrees from Webster University and held a Series 7 securities license. Sandra was a Detective with the St. Louis Police Department and retired after 21 years of distinguished service. She was a beloved daughter, sister, and aunt.
Her mother, Helen preceded her into eternal life. She leaves to cherish her memory her father, retired Lieutenant Colonel Calzona Hall of Fort Myers, FL; two sisters, Veronica Schultz (Kevin) of Columbia, MO and Monica Hall of Washington, DC; one brother, Calzona Hall, Jr of Fort Myers, FL; one nephew, Brent Reeves II of Columbia, MO, one niece, Lauren Reeves (Michael) of St. Louis, MO, and a host of family and friends. Services will be held Friday, February 18, 2022, at St. Elizabeth, Mother of John the Baptist Catholic Church, with interment immediately following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Charitable donations may be made in her honor to the American Kidney Fund or to the Humane Society of Missouri.
