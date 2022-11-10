The Honorable Lee Etta Hoskins was born in Little Rock Arkansas on December 3, 1942. She departed this Life on October 25, 2022. She was 79 years old.
She professed a hope in Christ at an early age and was a long-time member of the Second Missionary Baptist Church of Kinloch.
Lee Etta was a Dispute Resolution Specialist for the United States Postal Service before her retirement. She worked for the United States Postal Service for 41 years. Lee Etta Hoskins was a graduate of Horace Mann High School in Little Rock Arkansas and a graduate of the University of Missouri, St. Louis.
She was the loving mother to Pamela Hoskins and Kelley Hoskins and the late Rita Hoskins and the grandmother of Taylor Harris. Mrs. Hoskins was married for 60 years to the Honorable Theodore Hoskins. She was a community servant for more than 40 years in St. Louis.
Mrs. Hoskins was a member of Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. St. Louis Chapter for more than 25 years. While a member of Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc., she volunteered in the community providing opportunities for youth through activities that enhanced educational, social, moral, spiritual, cultural, and economic development.
Mrs. Hoskins dedicated much of her life to helping youth. She served more than eight years with the Top Teens of America Inc.; a program of the Top Ladies of Distinction Inc. Lady Hoskins was instrumental in obtaining numerous awards for her teen group. Many of her teens are now successful lawyers, doctors, educators, and entertainers who hold many other prominent positions across the country. The teens, who are now adults, give credit to Mrs. Hoskins for their success. Hoskins made sure while volunteering her time and efforts with youth, that the teens understood the importance of education. She was also a Girl Scout Troop leader and organizer for more than 10 years.
Mrs. Hoskins joined the National Council of Negro Women Inc. in 1980. She served as president of the NCNW Bertha Black Rhoda Section and held the office of president for more than eight years. Mrs. Hoskins was appointed by the late Dr. Dorothy I. Height to partner with the U.S. Department of Labor Women’s Bureau as the NCNW representative. Mrs. Hoskins conducted numerous workshops with the Department of Labor that was held at Washington University. Mrs. Hoskins is a National Council of Negro Women, Inc. life member.
In October 2005, Mrs. Hoskins organized the St. Louis Gateway Metropolitan Section of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. More than 100 St. Louis African American Women joined this section because of her leadership and commitment to community service. The late Dr. Dorothy I. Height encouraged Hoskins to start the Section in St. Louis.
The Honorable Lee Etta Hoskins was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star Caution # 94 and a Past Worthy Matron. She served 20 years as a Councilwoman in the City of Berkeley for Ward III. During her tenure as Councilwoman, a new Berkeley Police Station, New City Hall, and Fire Station were built. The Honorable Lee Etta Hoskins organized the annual Music Festival in the park bringing in National Recording artists.
She invited Cedric “The Entertainer” back to his hometown for a “Cedric The Entertainment Day in the Park, “Mrs. Hoskins coordinated the City of Berkeley Annual National Night Out, Honoring First Responders. She coordinated the Annual City of Berkeley Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration.
In the past, Mrs. Hoskins has served on the National Board of Directors for the National Women in Municipal Government (WIMG), The Board of Directors for the YWCA. She was a Missouri Delegate for the 2004 National Democratic Convention. Her recognition included being elected the National United States Postal Service Diversity Award. She was a member of Second Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. Dr. Earl Miller. She founded the Church’s library and later Pastor Miller dedicated the library in her honor.
Her List of accomplishments goes on: She was awarded the National Dunbar of Little Rock Arkansas Alumni of the Year Award, Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. Top Lady of the Year, USPS Women of the Year, NCNW Leadership Award, Yellow Rose Honoree, Rams Quarterback Award for Community Service, USPS National Diversity Award, Who's Who in Black St. Louis, Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. Honorary Volunteer of the Year, YWCA Circle of Women Team Captain. On August 31, 2018, a park was dedicated in the City of Berkeley in her honor and named Lee Etta Hoskins Community Park.
Hoskins’s motto was: “Not for Ourselves but for Others”
She was preceded in death by her mother, Leola Hightower Jones, Father Jewell Williams, and Grandfather James Edward Wiley Sr. her Daughter Rita Hoskins, Sister Thelma Wiley, and Brothers James Wiley, Merrill Wiley, and Robert Wiley.
She is survived by her husband Theodore Hoskins, daughters Pamela Hoskins and Kelley Hoskins, granddaughter Taylor Harris; Sisters, Waquita Jones, and Faye Jones and Brothers- Savoy Wiley, Harvey P. Wiley (Ruby), Harrison Jones (Rachel), Sisters; Jane Jones, Melissa Bradley, Stephanie Williams, Iztta (Sue), Joyce Watson Sister-In-Law Eleanor Shivers, and a host of nephews and nieces and cousins.
Funeral Arrangements for The Honorable Mrs. Lee Etta Hoskins
Services are as follows:
Saturday, November 5, 2022.
The visitation is 9 am to 11 am
The funeral service is at 11 am
Location for Services:
Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church
9350 Natural Bridge Road
St. Louis, MO 63134
Internment:
Calvary Cemetery
5239 West Florissant, Ave. St. Louis, Missouri 63115
Repast:
McCluer South- Berkeley High School
201 Brotherton in Ferguson, MO 63135
Cards and Condolences can be mailed to:
Councilman Theodore Hoskins
8424 January
St. Louis, Missouri 63134
