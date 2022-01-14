The name Vivienne means Alive!!
Vivienne Nadine McClanahan Silinzy Garr Dobbs.. What a name What a "Great Lady !! Born 12/15/1927 to Lucille Parker and Paul J Mcclanahan both preceded her in death.. Vivienne was the oldest of 7 children and the last survivor of 3 brothers, 3 sisters all who of have proceeded her in death.
She received her formal education in St Louis public School system, attending Dunbar elementary and Sumner high schools, she attended Hampton University at Hampton Virginia Cornell University Washington DC. Always a very energetic person she enjoyed community service a great deal. Her experience took her down many roads in life and gave her a vast knowledge and she was Well traveled with over 29 cruises. Well known for her community involvement and friendly sprit she never met a stranger, even the Walmart greeters knew her by name.
Vivienne participated in many community organizations, 50 years plus St Louis Urban League, Urban League Guild Life member, Top ticket seller Ebony Fashion show 10 consecutive years, "she had a layaway plan for the Ladies", American Business Women's Association ,National Council of Negro Women, Black Repertory theater volunteer, Skinker Debaliver Board, Fox Club volunteers, AARP, Red Hat Ladies, Peter Clavers, St. Alphonsus Rock Usher ,Sewing teacher at Hamilton elementary School 25 years, St Louis City board of election Pole Worker over 25 years.
Always an energetic person, some even called her "Granny on the go". she didn't just hold a member status but was actual president. Along with Being avid community activist ,she worked 35 years Barnes Hospital OBGYN operating room secretary.
She leaves to mourn her only child Renee Michelle GarrJackson " Chickie",Grandson Lawrence Paul Jackson, Angela James Jackson, her namesake Vivienne Sarah Jackson, Madeline Michelle Jackson, Grandaughter Luwanda Jackson Diggs (Chicago, IL). Extended family long time companion Mr Joseph Veron Hemphill who preceded her in death, Step Children ..Denise and Lonnie Hemphill Hughes, Vernon and Juanita Hemphill, Joseph and Pamela Hemphill, and their children, a huge number of friends family, Great nieces , nephews and many adopted children.
Vivienne contributed to her community even in her passing donating her brain to the Alzheimer's Association.
