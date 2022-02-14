8/12/65 – 2/9/22
Wanda Rivera Broussard was born to this world on August 12, 1965, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She was the 4thdaughter born to Nellie and Stuart Cash; both preceded her in death. Wanda committed her life to Christ as a young member at Missionary Baptist Church. She married her husband, Andres Broussard almost 30 years ago. To their union two beautiful daughters were born: Nia Nichole Broussard (22) and Gabriella Milagros Broussard (18).
Daughters within a military family; Wanda and her sisters lived in many exciting places. A few of those cities included Oahu, Hawaii; San Diego, CA; Richmond, VA and St. Louis, MO. The family settled in St. Louis, MO. Wanda attended Hazelwood East High School and joined the U.S. Army Reserves after graduation in 1983. The same year she began her career in the airline industry working for United Airlines. She worked as an international flight attendant for over 20 years. Wanda traveled the world and visited many exotic destinations including her favorites Hong Kong, Beijing and Brazil. With each trip, Wanda returned bearing beautiful gifts for family and friends. Acting on a strong desire to spend more time with her family, Wanda retired and embarked on a new career as a pharmacy technician for Grace Hill Community Health Center. Leisure travel remained Wanda’s first choice when taking time off. She loved spending time relaxing at the Lake of the Ozarks and traveling with her girls to any beach destination. Wanda’s final position was with Spectrum Inc.
Wanda was happiest when supporting her daughters many school related and extracurricular activities. She loved Nia’s varsity golf tournaments and more recently Gabriella’s Class President Honors at Clayton High School, Clayton, MO. She always enjoyed the Broussard’s annual family gatherings in the park, New Years’ celebrations, spectator football, mostly on Sundays, and pay-per-view boxing with her brother-in-law, Craig.
Wanda Rivera Broussard leaves to cherish her memory: her husband, Andres Broussard, daughters, Nia Broussard and Gabriella Broussard; sisters, Maribel DeJesus, Abigail Olmos (Francisco) Rita Smith (Craig, who preceded her in death), Yvette Dorsey (Randy), Joan Mizner (Rob); brother, Steward Perry; Friend and Godmother to her children, Symphony Brooks; nieces, nephews, family in-laws, relatives, and friends who all loved her very much.
Celebration of Life for Wanda R. Broussard
Thursday Feb.17,2022
Mount Herald Missionary Baptist Church
3637 Sullivan Avenue
Saint Louis, MO 63107
Visitation-12:00pm -12:50pm
Funeral Service 1:00pm -2:00pm
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Gabriella's college fund and Nia's future entrepreneurial endeavors.
Please mail checks (payable to the girls) to:
Andres Broussard, 5741 Enright Ave., St. Louis, MO., 63112
Cash App: $GabbybGabbyb or Venmo: @Wandasgirls
