On Sept. 2, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina, Vivian Lyons Williams passed away peacefully following a brief illness surrounded by family and engulfed in love. Vivian was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Alvin and Beatrice Lyons. It was there that she received her education graduating from Harris Stowe Teachers College and later earning a master's degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
In 1972, Vivian moved to Charlotte, NC to marry the love of her life, Dr. Charles Warren (CW) Williams, Sr. Vivian embraced her new community and quickly became a fixture in all things civic and social. She lived her 50 years here happily as a beloved wife, caring mother, grandmother, entrepreneur, civic leader, and friend to many.
In addition to her parents, Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. C.W. Williams; a son, Christopher Williams; a stepson, Dr. Charles Warren (Chuck) Williams, Jr; and sister, Shirley Lyons Clark.
Vivian leaves to mourn her passing, two sons Andrew Courtney Davis and Warren C. Williams (Lenee); a stepdaughter Pamela Williams Coote (Charles); her partner, Bob Bayless; grandchildren Ashley Coote Jones (Frankie), Kyndal V. Coote, and the apple of her eye, London C. Williams. She is also survived by siblings Anita, Yvonne, Brenda, and Vennie (Mary) in addition to loving nieces, nephews, and a host of family members and friends.
The funeral was held on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 3301 Beatties Ford Rd, with a visitation at 11:00 am, and the service at 12:00 noon. The service was live-streamed for those who were unable to attend in-person.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Perry J. Brown Funeral Home. To read the complete obituary, to view the recording of the service, or to write a memorial, please visit their website at: www.perryjbrownfuneralhome.com.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in Vivian's honor be made to the C.W. Williams Community Health Center or The Marzetta Kerry Child Development Center-Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and mailed to: The Williams Family, P. O. Box 3511, Mooresville, NC 28177.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.