A groundbreaking ceremony was held last week, and among the historic building’s improvements, will be new exhibit galleries that focus on Drew and Harriett Scott’s legal fight for freedom.
Exhibits will examine how their cases, both state and federal, still impact America today. Other topics will include the post-Civil War era of civil rights, the exploration of African American life in St. Louis, and the importance of courts in our society.
“I am so pleased to share that and to be able to tell people ‘This is what St. Louis is doing,’” said Lynne Jackson, President & Founder of the Dred Scott Heritage Foundation and great, great granddaughter of Harriet and Dred Scott.
“These moves our city has made will bring all of that to light, and we will be a banner, and a place to come to say, ‘This is how it should be done.’”
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said “Redefining our reality instead of confronting our past gets us nowhere, especially as our past continues to shape our very real problems in the present.”
As we break ground on this important project, let us remember both what this building represents, and how these renovations will make sure the Old Courthouse remains a destination for education and learning for generations to come.”
Jeremy Sweat, Gateway Arch National Park superintendent, said most of the nation’s National Park units “are historic sites, many of which tell some of our nation’s most important and complicated histories.”
“That is why we are here today, at the Old Courthouse, to celebrate a major step forward for this building, which is a tangible reminder of the mistakes of our past, and of the progress that has been made in the fight for equality, freedom and justice for all Americans.”
