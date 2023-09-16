The Board of Aldermen returned from its summer recess Friday, and we’ve already heard some buzz about internal obstacles that could continue to create harmful situations for St. Louis residents. Specifically, we’ve caught wind that Alderwoman Cara Spencer (Ward 8) may be refusing to advance Alderman Bret Narayan’s (Ward 4) legislation to rein in Airbnbs and bring greater accountability to the short-term rental industry.
There are an estimated 3,550 Airbnb properties in the city, and the average revenue per property is around $24,360. That breaks down to a whopping $2,030 per month - a price that most of these units would never reach under most residential rental circumstances. But for this opportunity for this unchecked exploitation, the short-term rental properties have driven up the cost of rent across the city, while simultaneously decreasing the amount of affordable housing and negatively impacting surrounding neighborhoods.
It’s no secret that our city has faced several violent incidents that stemmed from an unregulated Airbnb market. In February, an 18-year-old was shot in the Debaliviere Place neighborhood during a party hosted at an Airbnb, and a 14-year-old was shot outside of an Airbnb party only a few blocks away on Delmar a few months later. In March, an Airbnb party turned deadly when a teenager was murdered outside of a Downtown loft building. There was even a locally viral moment when Airbnb parties became a rapidly rising trend. Then, another young person was shot outside of an Airbnb party in Shaw in June – prompting Narayan’s bill.
There’s no question that there has been an uptick in violence at Airbnbs because of the general lack of assessment and accountability that is integral to the Airbnb system. Police have complained that they often don’t know who the property management company is or who to call when there has been a shooting. They’ve reported that trying to locate a person responsible for a problem property oftentimes requires going through the Airbnb app, and because of this opaque business practice, it’s next-to-impossible to hold these repeat problem property offenders responsible under current city law.
At the very least, some regulation is especially necessary.
The whispers we’ve heard around City Hall are saying that Spencer is blocking bringing the legislation forward, possibly to appease some downtown business owners who have been able to profit from the chaos and are happy with the current arrangement.
Except, the vast majority of residents aren’t happy. And people continue to get hurt or killed in the absence of some oversight.
Unfortunately, the alderwoman’s involvement is required. Because the chairman of the Transportation and Commerce Committee has recused himself to avoid a conflict of interest (Alderman Shane Cohn, Ward 3, owns a property that is operated as an Airbnb), the vice chairwoman of the Committee - who is Spencer - must step into the chair’s role and schedule the bill for another public hearing.
For an alderperson who claims to want “effective” public safety, we are confused about why the Alderwoman has refused to move forward on the bill.
This legislation was brought forth at the overwhelming urging of residents, the police, and of other city departments that have been left to clean up the aftermath of an Airbnb incident. Moving forward, the responsibility to take the next step lies squarely on Alderwoman Spencer’s shoulders, as do the consequences of continuing to refuse to act. Now that the Board has returned from summer break and the committees are meeting again, the metaphorical ball remains in Alderwoman Spencer’s court.
We can’t begin to really understand why Alderwoman Spencer continues to block the progress of this critical legislation.
–
The White Angry Silly People (“WASPs”) of the Central West End were in full force during Monday’s aldermanic Red Tape Committee meeting. That evening, the committee held a public listening session to collect public input on Alderman Narayan’s Board Bill 60, which reduces some of the red tape around opening a restaurant and specifically addresses some problems in the city’s existing excise (liquor) laws.
We’ve all heard stories and seen friends and family struggle to open restaurants in the city, often due to difficulties within the excise application process. Some hopefuls call it “bureaucratic red tape;” others would name the racism for what it is.
From intolerant declarations that “renters aren’t engaged citizens” to outright denying that racism exists in the liquor license process, white privilege was noticeably thick throughout the room. Only four people spoke in favor of the legislation; two were Black business owners who had experienced racism and obstacles in their path of entrepreneurship - and they were the only two Black residents to speak. There were twelve white residents who spoke against the reforms.
Even Red Tape Committee chairman Alderman Tom Oldenburg (Ward 2) seemed exasperated by some of the commentary - and he’s a WASP (albeit a different kind).
Perhaps the most frustrating part of watching the hearing was watching elderly white attorney after elderly white attorney walk to the microphone and repeat a series of canned talking points that simply weren’t correct. Apparently, making it easier for both restaurants to get liquor licenses AND residents to oppose them while keeping the public hearing process is “removing the community’s input.” Giving the Excise Commissioner authority to immediately close a violating establishment (instead of waiting weeks or months to go through the circuit court) is “making it easier” for perpetrators to break city rules. And there were a LOT of people in that room who claimed that restaurant owners applying for a liquor license would be apt to lie about their sales numbers - as if that’s something that doesn’t already happen, across every other city department that relies on self-reporting numbers.
We heard someone use the word “undesirable,” and we didn’t mishear the gentleman who called renting residential housing a “transient business.” There was a lot of racially-coded language in that hearing, and we are relieved to see the members of this Board stand with the sponsors of this bill.
If you’re sensing a theme this week, it’s that failing to act is no longer an option for our city.
–
St. Louis City voters do have some positive news to look forward to: some of the freshmen alderpeople have introduced some new pieces of legislation that have the potential to create generational transformation in how the city runs.
Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier (Ward 7) filed a bill on Tuesday that would direct funds, collected from the court fines and fees of gun-related convictions, to the Office of Violence Prevention - putting resources back into the community to stop gun crimes from happening in the first place. She has also mentioned a rental registry, requiring all landlords to register with the City of St. Louis, and a bill of rights for the unhoused during neighborhood meetings.
We also look forward to some of the legislation we’ve heard about that’s being developed by Alderwoman Daniela Veláquez (Ward 6) and Alderman Michael Browning (Ward 9), especially in the areas of housing and development.
The EYE can see a path to a more hopeful future for our city, and we are glad to see these young leaders guiding our city toward adopting some more enlightened policies.
